Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NIO has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

(Get Free Report

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.