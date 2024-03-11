Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,667 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVO opened at $133.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.