Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $128.51 million and $7.17 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 594,789,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 594,789,678 with 587,695,372 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.22843618 USD and is up 21.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $3,700,558.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

