Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.00

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 67600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
