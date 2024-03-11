Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.92

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 97749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.