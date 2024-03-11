Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.00

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 59148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
