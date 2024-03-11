Oasis Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.12 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $63.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.13 or 0.05584848 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00065674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00019716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00018748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003870 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

