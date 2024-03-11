Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Acquires 9,112 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.07. 374,707 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

