Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 232,258 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 232,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,981,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.3% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. 754,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,084. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

