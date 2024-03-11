Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Invests $213,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.33. 1,567,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

