Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.6% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.62. 105,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

