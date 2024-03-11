Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 658 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $185.14. 243,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,493. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $187.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.