Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

