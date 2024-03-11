OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 19,522 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of WBD opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

