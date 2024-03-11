OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 41,679 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,679 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

