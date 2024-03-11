OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $269.35 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

