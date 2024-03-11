OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,954,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 129,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITM opened at $46.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.