OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145,313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29,910.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 92.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 886,616 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $46.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

