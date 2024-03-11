OLD National Bancorp IN Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.44% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,232,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $98.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

