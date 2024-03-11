OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 48,988 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,988 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $78.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $115.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

