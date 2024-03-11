Ole G. Rosgaard Acquires 209 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CEO Ole G. Rosgaard bought 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,992.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greif Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GEF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 245,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

GEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Greif by 162,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

