Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.
OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Omnicell Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
