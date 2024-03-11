Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

