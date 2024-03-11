OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.