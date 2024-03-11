ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

