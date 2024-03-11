Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

OPRT stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.30. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

