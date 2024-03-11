Oppenheimer Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $190.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.33.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $159.78 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $121.90 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 41.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.