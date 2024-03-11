OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 1.8 %
OptimumBank stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.30.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
