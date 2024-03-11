OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 1.8 %

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.30.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

