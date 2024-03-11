Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,821 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,452. The company has a market cap of $313.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

