Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,005,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $313.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

