Orchid (OXT) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $162.66 million and $13.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00017226 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00025222 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,551.41 or 1.00013007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00187739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

