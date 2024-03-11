Ordinals (ORDI) Price Reaches $75.08 on Major Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $306.34 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $75.08 or 0.00104153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 73.17704363 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $255,530,922.57 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

