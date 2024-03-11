Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

