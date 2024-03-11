Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $514.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

