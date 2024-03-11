Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Lowered by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,404,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $1,441,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $9,128,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.1% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.09. 974,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,823. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

