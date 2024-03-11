Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter.

CALF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.59. 4,565,649 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

