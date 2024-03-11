Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 3.5 %

PACB stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,371 shares of company stock valued at $659,806 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 344,041 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

