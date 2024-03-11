Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Gary W. Pace Sells 90,000 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
