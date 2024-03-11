Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Gary W. Pace Sells 90,000 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

