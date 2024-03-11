Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) CFO Robert P. Mundy Sells 10,000 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $186.08 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.