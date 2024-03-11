Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Heather A. Planishek Sells 32,828 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

