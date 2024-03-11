PaLM AI (PALM) Tops One Day Volume of $4.60 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 170.5% higher against the dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $145.14 million and $4.60 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00002523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 1.65939557 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,529,642.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

