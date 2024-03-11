Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,041 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 129,095 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $127,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after acquiring an additional 611,608 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,271. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.86 and its 200 day moving average is $282.25.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,810,132 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

