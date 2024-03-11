Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Peter Hill Purchases 248 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hill purchased 248 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £1,678.96 ($2,130.93).

Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON PAG traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 667.50 ($8.47). 169,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,774. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 439.18 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 675.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 572.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,037.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,606.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

