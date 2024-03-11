Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.