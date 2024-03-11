Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 33,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up about 4.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Pinterest worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PINS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,307,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,804. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

