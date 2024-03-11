Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Cut to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$37.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.20.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$26.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. Insiders own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

