Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 150,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 368,344 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter worth about $9,553,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 969,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 655,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 559,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5,388.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 472,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 404,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

