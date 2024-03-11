Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 5.3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.93. 1,532,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 16,070,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive's revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

