Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,385 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,385 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $181.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $190.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

