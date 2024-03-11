Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.