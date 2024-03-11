Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,342 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $110.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,118 shares of company stock worth $1,776,577. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

